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Toxic new release date annouced, after several delays, Yash will battle with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan on THIS month

After several delays, Toxic has got a new release date, and now Yash will be battling Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra at the box office.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 03:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Toxic new release date annouced, after several delays, Yash will battle with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan on THIS month
Toxic poster (Image source: Twitter)
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The makers of the upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' starring Kannada superstar Yash have locked its release date. This comes after weeks of speculation around its release date and reports of the film being shelved. The film is now set to bow in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

Toxic release date announced with new poster

On Sunday, the makers announced the new release date for the film with a striking new poster featuring Yash's dual avatars, Raya and Ticket, offering audiences a fresh glimpse into the film's dark, immersive, and layered world. Far removed from a conventional celebration of fatherhood, the poster hints at a relationship steeped in tension, power, and emotional complexity.

Toxic will be clashing with Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

As for now, Toxic will be facing competition from Shraddha Kapoor, Laxman Utekar's Eetha (releasing on August 28), and Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan (August 28). Even Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will be releasing in the same week, but comparatively, it's made on a modest budget and has the lowest buzz. 

About Toxic

The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The release strategically positions the film in a strong festive corridor in 2026, and is expected to capitalise on an extended holiday window that encompasses Varamahalakshmi, Onam, Eid and Raksha Bandhan. The mid-week release allows the film to maximise its opening run across the festive period, benefiting from heightened audience engagement in both domestic and international markets.

Also read: Prakash Raj in MAJOR trouble, after criticising PM Narendra Modi, non-bailable arrest warrant issued against actor for this reason

The film was originally set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, and clash with the Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. However, its release was pushed to June 4. Later, the makers further pushed its release date as they reportedly wanted a larger global rollout and were working on international distribution partnerships/

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