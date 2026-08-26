Toxic movie review: Yash- Geetu Mohandas' film is EPIC waste, high on action, style, but very low on emotions, ends up causing Dimag Ka Dahi

Despite Yash's fabulous performance as Raya and Ticket, the impressively brutal action sequences, Toxic fails to satisfy you because of the rushed, scattered narrative, leaving you scratching your head in disbelief.

Director: Geetu Mohandas

Starring: Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Sudev Nair

Runtime: 194 mins (3 hr 14 mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 2.5 stars

Toxic synopsis

Set in 1947, the post-independence era, Raya (Yash), a hot-headed, cold-hearted, ruthless gangster, rose to power from the ashes to fulfill his sister Ganga's (Nayanthara) wish. In his quest to conquer Goa, he flings around girls, beheads, slashes baddies like a lime, and also makes some bad decisions, including abandoning his illegitimate son, Ticket (also played by Yash), born to Nadia (Kiara Advani). The ghosts of his past haunt Raya, confront him, and make him suffer for the rest of his life, forming the basic premise of Toxic.

Toxic first impression

When you have Yash coming back after 4 years, making the world go crazy as Rocky Bhai in the KGF duology, with an ensemble cast, promising trailer and teaser, the expectations are obviously sky-high. However, after the film ends, you'll realise that these factors have gone against the film. The very high standard set by Yash in delivering a masala pot-boiler has backfired on him. Toxic is stylishly made, high on Yash's swagger, brilliantly shot action set pieces, slasher blood and gore, but relatively low on emotions, failing to evoke any feeling for the characters.

What works for Toxic

The biggest strong point of the film is Yash. The actor outshines himself, especially in the last 15-20 mins. Though he gives a hangover of Rocky Bhai as Raya, as Ticket, he was such a badass. He carries the wafer-thin plot on his capable shoulders. Action by Hollywood's JJ Perry is another strong point of the film. In the first half, we get 4 high-octane, stylish-but-brutal action sequences. Even in the second half, the action holds the attention. The cinematography and camera work amplify the frames, but when we talk about the decoration, it's pretty obvious that the soul of the film lacks depth and impact.

What doesn't work for Toxic?

Most importantly, the film lacks a strong story. The narrative is weak, scattered in places, and doesn't impact you as hard as it is created or expected. When you have Yash vs Yash, this itself is unique and worth spending money on. But the clash also doesn't last for long, especially after the big reveal at the climax. There are a few major loopholes in the plot. Some characters don't have an arc, and they're just there to amplify the star cast. Director Geetu planned too much for one film, and thus she couldn't deliver a story that hits the right chord, makes you feel sad for Raya, or anyone in his world. The intimacy is too much. In places, it lands well; at some instances, it looks forced. The music is average. Apart from Tabaahi, nothing stands out. BGM is average.

Watch the trailer of Toxic

Toxic belongs only to Yash

When it comes to performances, Yash is there from start to end. Among the ladies, Nayanthara impresses the most. She evokes some emotions in the lifeless narrative. Kiara Adavani, shines in her part, and she looks fabulous as Nadia. Huma Qureshi doesn't fall short of expectations and leaves an impactful mark. Sadly, Tara Sutaria is utterly wasted. Even Rukmini Vasanth deserved better. Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh's characters fail to do wonders on screen. Even Sudev Nair leaves a lasting impression.

Overall impact

Toxic will surely cater to Yash's die-hard fans. But an average moviegoer will be disappointed, or rather overwhelmed, wondering what the whole narrative was about. Toxic will earn at the box office, but it will be forgotten in a few years. It seriously doesn't have the impact of KGF.