Toxic Movie Review - A Dark Fairy Tale With A Massy Heart

The world of Toxic has Yash in two different avatar, he is Raya and he is Ticket, who happens to be Raya’s son. And the contrast between the is enough for the actor to establish his acting chops.

Director: Geetu Mohandas

Cast: Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth

Duration: 3h 14m

Rating: 4

On the surface Toxic may look like an action-gangster drama, but there is more to it, it’s an emotionally charged tale of scale, emotion, performance and mind-blowing action, all perfectly blended in a world, which might looks like a fairy tale, but it isn’t, this one opens the doors to a completely different universe, we can call it Yash-verse. The movie is stylish, unique, volatile and feral. But beneath all that noise is a story about people, their relationships and the choices they make, and the characters, which are relatable but never before seen. it’s a pure entertainer.

Geetu has approached the film in way which is so unique and refreshingly well crafted, that she doesn’t just built the world but makes you believe it. Set in post-independence Goa, the story wraps itself into two distinct spaces, one revolves around power, jealousy, violence, loyalty and the search for redemption, and the other one is all about love and family. That mix gives the film its fairy-tale quality. The first half is deliberate, its slowly builds itself, allows audience to breath in the space, understand the world, nothing is rushed, its slowly and firmly established.

The world of Toxic has Yash in two different avatar, he is Raya and he is Ticket, who happens to be Raya’s son. And the contrast between the is enough for the actor to establish his acting chops. Raya belongs to a world built on power and survival, while Ticket is young, wild and fearless. And Yash tackles both the energies with ferocity, that makes him the superstar we love and admire.

The supporting cast is equally impressive and anchors the film with amazing performances. Nayanthara as Ganga and Kiara Advani as Nadia bring much-needed emotion into the chaos. Kiara, delivers an amazing performances with her warmth and vulnerability to her character. Huma Qureshi plays the role of Elizabeth, has a strong presence and she makes her presence count with her stellar performance. Rukmini Vasanth is one of the pleasant surprises as Mellisa. Her performance is understated, but it stays with you. Tara Sutaria plays the role of Rebecca, Akshay Oberoi as Tony, Darrell D’Silva as Salvador and Sudev Nair’s Karmadi also have their own motivations and arcs.

The first half is packed with mass moments, which establishes the world of Toxic, sets the premise, characters, and the kind of choices they make, the world in itself is layered and complex, and the filmmaker Geetu takes her time to set the stage. And then the second half stars, which is full of pace and chaos.

The second half is ferocious and intense, the action is larger than life, it raw and personal. The ever shifting loyalties pushes everyone on edge, and characters collides in the most primal way. And amidst all this chaos and madness, Geetu still manages to keep the core of the story, it’s about love and family, it’s not the violence that sets the world of Toxic ticking, it’s the distance each character is willing to go for their belief, which makes it even more impact.

It is hard to fathom, that despite all the bloodshed and violence, the core of the film remains surprisingly emotional, but it is true. All the characters are propelled by love and family, and when loyalties are tested, relationships are pushed to their limits and redemption comes with a price. The emotional thread of the Toxic sets it apart from any other gangster drama, especially the complex yet humane connection of Raya, Ticket, Ganga and Nadia,

Geetu deserves a special shout-out for keeping the mystery in the film, she doesn’t explain everything to audience, she takes her time to build the world and the character that inhabits it, which in-return allows the audience to understand them rather than just leafing through them. The connection is slow but its strong, by the end, the audience can easily connect the dots, hence making it an experience rather than just another mass entertainer.

Geetu builds this massive idea into a film, Yash anchors it with his towering presence and amazing performance, the duo has managed to pull off something which layered and complex with sheer talent and belief. The performances, the world-building, the production design, the action and visuals all come together to create something unusually ambitious.