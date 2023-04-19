'Toxic industry': Shehnaaz Gill's fans slam Janhvi Kapoor for 'ignoring' her, watch viral video

Shehnaaz Gill - Janhvi Kapoor

Shehnaaz Gill fans expressed their disappointment and slammed Janhvi Kapoor after a video went viral of Janhvi Kapoor 'ignoring' Shehnaaz Gill. The video is from an award show that was held recently in which Janhvi Kapoor can be seen talking to Pooja Hegde but what caught netizens' attention was that Shehnaaz Gill was sitting in the middle of the two actresses and was listening to the conversation.

Shehnaaz Gill's fans were quick to share the video and point out that Janhvi Kapoor seemed to 'ignore' Shehnaaz Gill while speaking to Pooja Hegde. A section of the fans also went on to defend Janhvi Kapoor and said that she just appeared to speak to Pooja Hegde and that it does not mean she ignore Shehnaaz Gill.

Here's the video.

Despite not having clarity, netizens took to the comment section and slammed Janhvi Kapoor for her 'behaviour'. One user wrote, "Janhvi is ignoring Sana (Shehnaaz) and Sana is ignoring Pooja, toxic industry," while another commented, "Why Janhvi is ignoring Shehnaaz?"

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently grabbing headlines for her film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan. In a recent media interaction, Shehnaaz Gill also spoke about her experience working with Salman Khan and said, "He is the same in reality as he is seen on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss’. I can’t see any difference in him. He gives good advice to others and motivates them. He corrected me and asked me to concentrate on my work. I am doing the same and learning Hindi." Shehnaaz Gill first came to the limelight after she participated in Bigg Boss 13.