Toxic gets postponed again, won't be releasing for June 4 for THIS major reason, Yash says 'some stories ask for patience'

Yash's Toxic was originally slated to release on March 19. Then it got pushed to June 4, and now Yash has announced that the film has been postponed further.

Actor-producer Yash has shocked his fans as he announced that his upcoming film, Toxic, has again been postponed. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Yash's Toxic is touted to be the next big bang from the actor after KGF Chapter 2. The film was originally slated for March 19, 2026. However, a few weeks before the release, the makers announced pushing the film to June 4, citing that the Middle East tension had compelled them to push the release. However, the audience also assumed that the makers had avoided a direct clash from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which ultimately became a global success. On April 29, Yash shared another statement, announcing the postponement of Toxic.

Yash on why Toxic won't be releasing on June 4

The actor shared a long statement on his social media, stating that after the strong response they got from CinemaCon, they got inspired to align a release date that will benefit them globally. His statement reads, "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide."

Read Yash's statement on Toxic

Yash further explained the decision and added that the new release date will be announced later. "Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon."

Yash on taking Indian cinema to an international platform with Toxic

The actor further emphasized how Toxic is expected to take Indian cinema to an international level. "At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor and producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part—for the Indian film industry and for all of us—by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have."

Also read: Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord of gangsters, 'savage action-thriller saga' set between 1940-1970 Goa, based on...

About Toxic

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creation, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the leads. The film is shot in Kannada and English, and it will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.