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Toxic budget and recovery explained: Despite negative reviews, here's how Yash's actioner can become hit, bags another major deal of Rs 235 crore

Yash's Toxic has received mixed-to-negative reviews, but the film opened at record-breaking numbers. Apart from the theatrical business, the film has cracked another major deal that will surely help the makers recover the budget. Read to know more.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 10:33 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Toxic budget and recovery explained: Despite negative reviews, here's how Yash's actioner can become hit, bags another major deal of Rs 235 crore
Yash in Toxic (Image source: Twitter)
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Yash's action-thriller Toxic opened with record-breaking numbers. The anticipation was at an all-time high, and the teaser, trailer, and songs just kept on building the hype. However, when the movie finally released on Wednesday, August 26, it got negative reviews from critics, leaving the fans shocked. Despite the mixed response, the movie earned Rs 137 crore worldwide on its opening day. On a working Thursday, a drop was expected. Due to the opposing chatter about the film, it suffered a 62.8% drop in collections. Yet, the worldwide collection in two days stands at Rs 190.10 crore. Soon, the movie will cross the Rs 200 crore mark, and with Saturday and Sunday, the movie is expected to hold its momentum at the box office. Till now, going by the trend, Toxic is expected to earn around Rs 270-300 crore worldwide in its extended opening weekend.

Toxic budget

As per the data from several sources, the budget of Toxic is between Rs 400-600 crore. The ensemble cast's fee remuneration and the grand-scale canvas have made Toxic an expensive venture, arguably the most expensive Kannada film. Despite the unfavourable trend, Toxic is heading for the safe zone and is expected to earn 'hit' status. Here's how. 

The recovery of Toxic 

Even in the worst-case scenario, the lifetime collection of Toxic is expected to be in the range of Rs 350-400 crore. Apart from theatres, the non-theatrical avenues will further push Toxic's collection over Rs 500 crore. 

Toxic bags another big deal of Rs 235 crore

As per the tweet from FilmiFever, Toxic has locked its OTT deal at a massive cost of Rs 235 crore. Reports suggest that Z5 has acquired the digital and satellite rights of Yash’s Toxic across all languages for a staggering Rs 235 crore.

If the reports are to be considered, and if the budget of the film is under Rs 500 crore, then till now the film has already secured Rs 425 crore. The Saturday and Sunday numbers will add to the subsequent total, further pushing Toxic into the safe zone, closer to superhit status. 

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