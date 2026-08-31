Toxic box office collection Day 6: Yash, its over bro! Gangster drama drops to 67% on Monday, earns only Rs 7.45 crore, worldwide collection stands at...

Yash's gangster drama is heading for a box-office disaster, and the first Monday collection has almost sealed its fate.

Toxic box office collection Day 6: Yash, Geetu Mohandas' ambitious gangster drama Toxic, has turned into a nightmare for them. The mega actioner, which was touted to be the next big thing for the pan-India superstar after KGF 2, has crashed so badly that it is now heading for a box office disaster. Money-wise, Toxic has surpassed the lifetime earnings of KGF Chapter 1 (Rs 250 crore), but when it comes to recovery against budget, Toxic will cause losses of crores.

How much did Toxic earn on its first Monday?

As Sacnilk reported on Day 6, first Monday, the film showed a drop of 67% from Sunday's Rs 23 crore and earned only Rs 7.45 crore net. Till now, the total India gross collections of Toxic are Rs 264.80 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 221.55 crore so far. Overseas, Toxic collected only Rs 2 crore on Day 6, bringing its total overseas gross to Rs 39.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 304 crore.

Language-wise breakdown and occupancy

On the 6th day, Toxic had an average occupancy of 15.92% from Hindi, 28.27% from Kannada, 29.31% from Telugu, and 12.97% from Tamil versions. Toxic is almost on the verge of collapse across all the languages, including Hindi. In North, the Hindi version has boiled down to earning only Rs 4.40 crore, followed by Rs 2 crore from Kannada, Rs 68 lakh from Telugu, Rs 30 lakh from Tamil, and Rs 7 lakh from the Malayalam version.

Toxic budget and recovery avenues

As per various sources, the Toxic's budget range is between Rs 400-600 crore. Theatrically, this film will be called a disaster. But with non-theatrical avenues, the film is expected to touch the budget, forget profits. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Rukmini Vasanth.