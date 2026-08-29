Toxic box office collection Day 4: Yash-starrer shows no growth despite weekend, continues to struggle on Saturday, yet it crosses Rs 250 crore mark

Yash's Toxic shows no sign of improvement, and the extended weekend will conclude on a disappointing, or rather shocking note.

Toxic box office collection Day 4: Yash-starrer gangster drama continues heading towards a dead end. The film that started with over Rs 120 crore gross is now on a declining trend. Even on the Raksha Bandhan holiday and on Saturday, Toxic shows no growth. The latest data on Toxic is here, and it has brought no relief for the makers.

Here's how much Toxic earned on Saturday

As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Toxic showed a 9.9% drop from Friday's net collection of Rs 27.20 crore. On Day 4, the film collected a net of Rs 24.50 crore, bringing total India net collection to Rs 190.45 crore, and gross collections to Rs 227.50 crore. When it comes to overseas, the film collected only Rs 4 crore on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 27.25 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of Toxic is Rs 254.75 crore. In India, Toxic will cross Rs 200 crore in India, and worldwide, the movie has breached the Rs 250 crore mark.

Language-wise breakdown of Toxic

As usual, the major chunk of the collection came from Hindi (Rs 15.50 crore), followed by Kannada (Rs 6.60 crore), Telugu (Rs 1.50 crore), Tamil (Rs 75 lakh), and Malayalam (Rs 15 lakh).

What lies ahead for Toxic?

Going by the weak trend, the film is most likely to end its extended weekend run at Rs 270 crore gross, making it a disappointing run and leading to losses of millions. As per another report from the trade tracking portal, the film has lost close to 80% of its opening-day overseas business in the space of just two more days. For a distributor (Phras Film) sitting on a Rs 105 crore advance and a $6.5 million North America breakeven target, that kind of curve is exactly the scenario the refundable multi-film hedge was presumably built to guard against.

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