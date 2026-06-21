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Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie: Here's why these two films, within 10 days, are expected to change pre-Diwali silent phase forever

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Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie: Here's why these two films, within 10 days, are expected to change pre-Diwali silent phase forever

10 days after Toxic, Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in cinemas. And here's why we see that the pre-Diwali silent phase, will witness a massive change.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 05:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie: Here's why these two films, within 10 days, are expected to change pre-Diwali silent phase forever
Poster of Toxic, Mirzapur: The Movie (Image source: IMDb)
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The month of August and September is expected to be a big screen bonanza. Two films in 10 days are expected to shape up the exhibition sector for an unparalleled experience. As Yash's much-delayed but highly anticipated Toxic is releasing on August 26, Mirzapur: The Movie, arriving on September 4, the theatre-going audience will get mass-personified cinema with event titles in quick succession.

How are Toxic and Mirzapur expected to change the perception of August and September?

The timing is particularly interesting. August and September are traditionally quieter months before the Dussehra-Diwali festive season, making it uncommon to see two high-profile properties arrive so close to each other.

Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie: Mass Mania loading 

With Toxic, Yash will return to the big screen after the massive pan-India success of KGF Chapter 2. The anticipation is at an all-time high. On the other side, Mirzapur: The Movie will mark the theatrical debut of one of India's most successful OTT franchises. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyendu Sharma-starrer Mirzapur also creates history for being the first Indian series that will be adapted into a big-screen feature film. 

Also read: Prakash Raj in MAJOR trouble, after criticising PM Narendra Modi, non-bailable arrest warrant issued against actor due to this reason

Both titles come with strong audience awareness and established fan bases. The buzz for these two titles is giving exhibitors a rare opportunity to sustain interest across multiple weekends, which is nothing less than a sigh of relief. 

Will these two films take Indian cinema to new heights? 

At a time when the industry continues to look for event films that can drive theatrical business, this release corridor has the potential to generate significant footfalls and turn a typically quieter period into one of the most active stretches on the calendar ahead of the festive season. The pre-Diwali period is expected to be fireworks, with records expected to be broken and new benchmarks to be set. Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, and Toxic is helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

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