‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur

Daisy Shah has spoken about facing harassment, first in her hometown Dombivli, near Mumbai, and later during a film shoot in Jaipur. The actress said she grew up in Dombivli and experienced inappropriate touching on the streets there.

“I've had instances in Dombivli when I'm just walking on the footpath and a person just walked past me and he literally touched me very badly. And by the time I turned around I couldn't understand who the person was because the area was crowded,” Daisy told Hauterrfly.

She said the chaos of the place left her unable to react at the time. But in Jaipur, the situation was different. While shooting a song at a popular haveli, a tourist spot with just one entry and exit, hundreds of people had gathered along with around 200 dancers. After the shoot ended, everyone rushed out at once.

“In that crowd, somebody touched me on the back,” Daisy recalled. “I did not see left or right, I just started hitting people behind me. Whoever I saw, I hit because I was very angry.”

She also revealed that once she stepped out, a local threatened her. “After we all came out, a local person threatened me to teach a lesson, and I was like, yes show me,” she said.

Explaining why she reacted physically, Daisy added, “The reason why I hit the person was because the man was not talking properly, and he was doing that because I was a girl. Come face me bravely, why are you taking shelter in a crowd like a coward. Show me your face and then dare to do anything.”

On the work front, Daisy was last seen in Mystery of the Tattoo (2023). She has not revealed her next project. As for rumours of her joining Bigg Boss 19, she has dismissed them, saying she will probably never take part in the reality show.