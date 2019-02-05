Total Dhamaal song Mungda: Sonakshi Sinha sets the temperature soaring in glam avatar

Helen’s song Mungda from the movie Inkaar has been added to the list of Bollywood recreations, and to the list of another recreation for Total Dhamaal post Paisa Paisa. The song has been recreated for Total Dhamaal and features Sonakshi Sinha-Ajay Devgn.

Akshay Kumar who shares great camaraderie with Indra Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha saw the song recently and decided to launch it himself. Hence, the Khiladi Kumar announced the song on his social media followed by the Total Dhamaal team.

The song begins with Sonakshi sitting in her make-up room and then bathing in the swimming pool. She wears a turquoise crop top and skirt during the moments when newer (not-so-great) lyrics have been added to the song. We are still skeptical about how would the song turn out because there are moments which we like and which we don’t.

Sonakshi then appears on the dance floor in a golden dress, and that is where the song picks up from. The recreation of this song actually begins there. The Dabangg actress throws some hot dance moves, which is when Ajay Devgn enters as a surprise, and he takes the song a notch higher. Sonakshi however takes the song to another level when she does the classic dance move with synchronizing hands.

Ajay soon comes into full-fledged action and with his lesser dance moves, he is giving us the ‘Rani Tu Main Raja’ vibes, but we have no complaints. Ajay and Sonakshi once again proved that they can be too much fun together, especially when it comes to grooving in a duet. Another thing we would like to credit is Sonakshi Sinha’s energy in the dance number. Featuring in a song recreation which featured a dancer like Helen, Sona has done a fairly-good job.

Watch the song here:

Total Dhamaal, directed by Indra Kumar, also features Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffery and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and Maruti International.