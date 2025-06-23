Toronto Metropolitan University is excited to pioneer a course on Diljit Dosanjh, whose journey embodies the intersection of culture, identity and global music entrepreneurship. His rise illustrates the cultural influence and economic potential of Punjabi music on the world stage.

Several Indian actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, and Prabhas among others, have millions of fans not just in India, but across the world. In the last few years, there has been another addition to this list - Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit has crooned chartbuster songs such as made the world groove to his chartbuster songs such as Lover, Do You Know, Born To Shine, 5 Taara, Proper Patola, and others. Dosanjh has also impressed the audiences with his excellent performances in Udta Punjab, Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984 and Amar Singh Chamkila.



Course on Diljit Dosanjh at The Creative School, Toronto Metropolitan University

The singer-actor now has a course dedicated to him in Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), which will begin in 2026. Dr. Charlie Wall-Andrews, Assistant Professor at The Creative School at TMU, made the announcement at the recently held Billboard Summit at the NXNE music festival in Toronto. She said, "Toronto Metropolitan University is excited to pioneer a course on Diljit Dosanjh, whose journey embodies the intersection of culture, identity and global music entrepreneurship. His rise illustrates the cultural influence and economic potential of Punjabi music on the world stage. By examining his impact, students will explore how regional sounds shape global pop culture, mobilize diasporic communities and contribute to sustainable creative economies rooted in authenticity."

Mo Ghoneim, President of Billboard UK and Billboard Canada, added, "Billboard Canada is proud to support this course through our ongoing partnership with The Creative School and TMU. We’ve been at the forefront of spotlighting Punjabi artists, covering landmark performances, global chart debuts and pivotal cultural moments. Diljit Dosanjh is the perfect fit for this program, not just because of his star power, but because of how his work connects cultures, generations and borders. He represents the very heart of this global movement, and we’re excited to see his story enter the classroom."



"Diljit Dosanjh is shifting the entire music industry, one milestone at a time"

Sonali Singh, Diljit Dosanjh's manager and CEO of Ripple Effect Studios, stated, "It’s a true honour to help shape a course around an artist like Diljit Dosanjh. His journey represents far more than commercial success. It stands for cultural pride, creative freedom and global representation for Punjabi and South Asian communities. Seeing his impact formally recognized in an academic space is not only powerful; it’s long overdue. Diljit is shifting the entire music industry, one milestone at a time."

