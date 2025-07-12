This top actor, who gave blockbusters, breaks down, says he didn’t have money for food: 'Every night I used to...'

During an interview, this top actor recalled how he would eat at a small dhaba near Bandra station during those difficult days.

Actor Ronit Bose Roy recently shared the emotional story of his early struggles in Mumbai. Before fame and success, life was far from easy for him, he revealed that he used to survive on just one meal a day and often didn’t even have money to buy food.

During an interview with Hindi Rush, Ronit recalled how he would eat at a small dhaba near Bandra station during those difficult days. “There's a famous dhaba outside Bandra station. Every night I used to have food there, only one meal a day because that's what I could afford. They used to have kali dal and roti one day, and palak paneer with roti the next… this would alternate, that's all I got,” he said.

He remembered a day when he had no money at all. He asked for just two rotis and an onion. To his surprise, a kind worker at the dhaba also served him dal and said, “This is from my side.” Ronit said that moment stayed with him forever.

His First Big Break and a Turning Point

Things slowly began to change when he received ₹50,000 for his first film in 1991. “Uss zamane mein mere paas paise kabhi aaye hi nahi,” Ronit recalled. “All the films I did kept me in a hand-to-mouth situation.”

He made his debut in 1992 with Jaan Tere Naam, which became a surprise hit and earned him popularity. However, his following films didn’t work well, and he struggled to stay in the spotlight.

A Fresh Start with Television

Ronit Roy’s real comeback happened in the early 2000s — not in films, but on television. He won audiences over with his strong roles in hit TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which brought him back into the limelight and helped rebuild his career.