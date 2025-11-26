'Took my nude pics, asked me to sleep with others, threatened to thrust a rod in my vagina': Celina Jaitly's shocking allegations against Peter Haag

In her domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag, Celina Jaitly has alleged that he blackmailed her with her nude photopgraphs, asked her to sleep with other men, and even threatened to thrust a rod in her vagina in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against her Austrian husband Peter Haag in a local Mumbai court. She has sought Rs 50 crore as compensation for loss of income after marriage and Rs 10 lakh per month in maintenance. Claiming that she suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse at the hands of Peter, Celina has made shocking allegations against him in his complaint. The No Entry actress has alleged that Peter blackmailed her against her nude photographs that he took, asked her to sleep with other men, and even threatened to thrust a rod in her vagina in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

In the complaint documents accessed by Hindustan Times, Celina has shared that Peter took her nude photographs and used them to blackmail her. The document read, "He took nude photographs of Celina in compromising positions and threatened to leak these photos to the press if she did not comply with his sexual demands… She complied out of fear and hope that he would eventually resume a normal relationship once he finds a job."

In another shocking allegation, Celina has claimed that Peter asked her to sleep with a member of his company's board of directors. "Peter shamelessly reduced Celina to nothing more than a sexual object, In the troubling period between late 2014 and early 2015, he began to coldly suggest that she should engage in a sexual relationship with a member of his company's board of directors, claiming it would advance his own position at work", the document added.

After the infamous 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, Peter even threatened Celina with extreme sexual abuse. As the document stated, "After learning about the series of events, whenever a fight broke out between them, Peter began threatening Celina that he would ‘thrust a rod in her vagina’ and would tell her that she deserved such treatment. Celina felt extremely scared by such aggressive statements made by Peter and would do her best to placate him."

Apart from these shocking allegations, the Thank You actress has also claimed that her husband regularly demanded expensive gifts from her and her family, snapped at her during their honeymoon in Italy after she told him about her menstrual cramps, locked her out of their house multiple times, forced her to indulge in unnatural sex, and abused her in front of their kids.

In her legal complaint, Celina has described Peter as "narcissistic, self-absorbed individual who demonstrates no empathy for the wife or the three children." The couple, who tied the knot with each other in 2010, welcomed their first set of twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. Five years later in 2017, Celina gave birth to another set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, but Shamsher soon passed away due to a a serious heart condition, specifically a congenital heart defect called hypoplastic heart.

