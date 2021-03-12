'Toofaan' Teaser: Farhan Akhtar is a 'storm' not a 'gem' in this promising sports drama

The makers of Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Toofaan' released the first teaser of the film today and it looks nothing but promising. The 2 minute 4-second teaser shows Farhan's character Aziz Ali's struggle from learning to be a boxer to acing the art.

The first look of the film promises a thrilling and entertaining ride for the audiences, one full of motivation and emotion.

Watch 'Toofaan' teaser here.

Farhan Akhtar himself took to his social media account to release the teaser of the film. He wrote, "It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here’s presenting the #ToofaanTeaser."

After his jaw-dropping performance and transformation for the 2013 hit film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', Farhan is back as an athlete, albeit this time a boxer in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial. The nearly two-minute-long teaser opens with Farhan's character falling in the ring after being knocked out by his opponent. After that, in the true Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra style, the teaser shifts to the back story of the character wherein we see his transformation from Ajju Bhai to Aziz Ali, the boxer, with the support of Mrunal Thakur's character. The intense sports drama also features Paresh Rawal playing the role of Farhan's coach.

The production work for the forthcoming movie was stalled when the COVID-induced lockdown was imposed in India back in March 2020. The film which narrates the story of a boxer is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan, and Rakeysh. 'Toofaan' also marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh. The film, slated to release on May 21, also stars, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.