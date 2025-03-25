Neha Kakkar is being trolled for crying on stage at her Melbourne concert as people alleged that she is doing emotional drama after arriving three hours late. Now, singer's brother Tony Kakkar has slammed the audiences and the event organisers.

Popular singer Neha Kakkar faced backlash after she allegedly arrived three hours late for her concert in Melbourne. As the crowd grew restless, Neha broke down on stage and apologised to the audience. Now, amid the backlash, her brother, singer and composer Tony Kakkar, seems to have come to her defense.

On Tuesday, Tony took to his Instagram account to share a statement that read, "Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements--booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?". In another post, the singer simply wrote, "Artist maryada mein rahe, aur janta? (An artist should remain within their limits, but what about the public?)."

Reacting to Tony's posts, Neha's fans also defended the singer as one of them wrote, "The truth is out! It was the promoter’s fault—no proper arrangements, no backstage setup, and they didn’t even show up! Neha Kakkar still went on stage for her fans. RESPECT HER", while another added, "Thank god you spoke up !!!!! It is clearly the fault of the one who had to arrange everything , it’s so heartbreaking to know that she went through such disrespect, she’s the renowned artist of India."

Meanwhile, videos that are now going viral on social media from her Melbourne concert show Neha in tears as she apologised to the audience. However, Neha was trolled more for crying on stage as people alleged that she is doing emotional drama after arriving three hours late. The singer can also be seen assuring the fuming crowd that she would make up for the lost time.

"You have been sweet and patient, waiting for so long. I hate it. I have never made anyone wait in my entire life. I was so worried about what would happen. It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening. Since you have taken out your precious time for me, I will make you all dance," she said at her concert.