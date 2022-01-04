'Tond nikal gayi hai': Salman Khan brutally trolled after netizens notice his 'tummy' in VIRAL video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was on Tuesday brutally trolled after netizens noticed his 'tummy' in a now-viral video that has been breaking the internet.

In the video, Salman Khan can be seen rehearsing his steps on the chartbuster number 'Pandeyji Seeti' from his blockbuster hit film 'Dabangg'. Apparently, an old video that recently surfaced on the internet, in the video clip, the superstar is seen practising dance steps with the back dancers for his recently concluded 'Dabangg Tour'.

He is seen dressed in an all-black avatar, performing the hook steps of the hit track.

And while Salman's dance moves were on-point, what netizens couldn't help but notice was his bulging tummy. Several social media users pointed out that the superstar had a 'tond', while others questioned him on his 8 packs abs in his last outing 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

"Tond nikal gayo hai," commented an Instagram user, while another wrote, "Wr did that CG 8packs vanish solomon boi." "Omg his tummy," a user expressed shock, while yet another wrote, "Bhai ke packs toh family packs ban gaye hai."

Check out the video here:



Meanwhile, on Monday, actor Divya Dutta travelled back in time and dropped a throwback picture with Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Divya penned a sweet note, recalling her meeting with Salman for the first time ever. "Found a major throwback! Wen we visited Mumbai in our summer vacations and me n @drrahulsdutta got our pics clicked with my ever fav @BeingSalmanKhan. look at my excited expression! And the similar pose! A few years later , wen I joined movies, shared screen space with him.. life. love u @beingsalmankhan," she wrote.

In the image, Divya and her brother can be seen standing next to the 'Dabangg' star. Divya's post has garnered several likes and comments. Reacting to the image, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote, "so cute." "Hahaha ...this is super cute. Look at your expressions," another one commented.

For the unversed, Divya and Salman have worked together in films such as 'Veergati', and 'Baghban'.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in 'Tiger 3'.