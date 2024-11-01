Hollywood star Tom Hanks reacted to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of his iconic classic comedy-drama Forrest Gump.

Hollywood's legendary actor Tom Hanks has reacted to the Bollywood remake of his iconic classic Forrest Gump. Tom's Forrest Gump was remade in Bollywood with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The 2022 romantic comedy starred Aamir with Kareena Kapoor in the lead. However, Laal Singh Chaddha failed commercially and even got negative reviews from critics.

Tom has shared his thoughts about Laal Singh Chaddha and unlike others, he loved the new and different vision, but also has similarities. While speaking to Zoom, Tom was asked if he knew about Laal Singh Chaddha and watched it. Tom acknowledged and called it 'extraordinary'. He further said, “I think it’s a testament to how film grows on film. I think all of us have seen movies that have been incorporated into the rest of our creative process, sometimes bleakly, but sometimes very specifically.”

Tom further stated, "Every now and again, there is a film that enters the worldwide consciousness that you cannot forget, that you cannot escape. Look at the differences and yet look at the similarities despite the filmmakers and the cultures that they were in. In many ways, those films were saying the same thing but with the added prospect of the new perspective that came along with it.”At last, Tom said that Laal Singh Chaddha should be celebrated, "I just, I think it’s to be celebrated. It was a glorious thing to behold."

Laal Singh Chaddha was released in cinemas on August 11, 2022. The boycott movement against the film also hampered the collection. Made on a reported budget of Rs 180 crores, the film grossed only Rs 130 crores worldwide. The film went on to become the biggest flop of the year.

Also read: Not Shah Rukh, Salman, but Amitabh Bachchan was 'undisputed king' on Diwali

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.