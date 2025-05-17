Avneet Kaur was among the lucky few who got a chance to attend Mission: Impossible - The Final Recogning premiere at Cannes. Tom did something that left the Indian actress amazed.

Avneet Kaur, the popular young actress, recently shared some special moments from the London premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the latest film starring Hollywood legend Tom Cruise. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Avneet posted a video of herself posing for photographers on the red carpet. She wrote, "At the @missionimpossible premiere in London today."

In another post, Avneet shared a candid photo with Tom Cruise, calling him a “true gentleman.” She explained that Tom kindly helped her walk on the grass when she was having trouble because of her dress. “The sweetest and most humble @tomcruise, helping me walk on the grass because of my dress. A true gentleman,” she wrote. “Every time I’ve met you, Tom, you’ve taught me something new. Thank you for being yourself.”

Earlier, fellow Indian influencer Jannat Zubair also met Tom Cruise. She posted selfies with him, saying, “One selfie with Tom Cruise = Lifetime bragging rights. Somebody pinch meeee!!!” On Thursday, actor Michael B. Jordan made a surprise appearance at the London premiere to support Tom Cruise. He later posted photos on Instagram and shared his excitement: “I was too young to watch the first Mission: Impossible in theatres, but now I get to see the final one… in IMAX!!! Much love @tomcruise.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning had its global premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Directed and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie, the film features a star-studded cast including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett. Exciting news for Indian fans — the film will be released in India on May 17, which is six days before its worldwide release on May 23.