'Told me a few brilliant things, which I wish we had listened to': Karan Johar on Sridevi's suggestions for 'Kalank'

Karan Johar's home production Kalank turned out to be a box office disaster. The film which released earlier this year was directed by Abhishek Varman and stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. Everyone expressed their disappointment over Kalank's failure and Karan said that the whole blame is on him. The film was his dad late Yash Johar's brainchild.

It's a known fact that Sridevi was originally supposed to play the role of Bahaar Begum in Kalank. However after she passed away, Madhuri stepped into her shoes. During a recent book launch event on Sridevi's life, Karan spoke about the insights he got from Sridevi when he offered the role to her.

The ace filmmaker stated, "When I narrated the film (referring to Kalank) that she was meant to do before she passed away, she read the script, she made her notes and she told me a few brilliant things, which I wish we had listened to. She had some wonderfully intuitive things. She had always had that sense..."

He also said, "She was not given credit for a lot of things. There was a ticking brain I don’t think she got enough credit for"

Karan went on to say that if he had directed Sridevi, the film would have been a disaster. He shared, "I am not sure if I would have been the best director for her because I would have been too much of a fan. And somewhere a filmmaker has to be very objective about his or her work. And fandom can make you lose objectivity and I think I would have lost complete objectivity. So I am glad I never directed her as I would have given her a failure, which she did not deserve."