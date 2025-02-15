Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, who was Priyanka Chopra's director in her debut film Hero: Love Story of a Spy, recently revealed that once Priyanka Chopra almost quit acting and had thought about leaving the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra is a superstar in India and also a well-established name in Hollywood. This superstardom that Priyanka Chopra earned over the years did not come easy for her. The actress is one of the most in-demand stars now, however, there was a time when filmmakers were wary of casting her in their films, thanks to a botched nose job incident. Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, who was Priyanka Chopra's director in her debut film Hero: Love Story of a Spy, recently revealed that once Priyanka Chopra almost quit acting and had thought about leaving the film industry. Anil Sharma also shared how he not only helped Priyanka Chopra to stay back but also convinced producers Sunil Darshan and Subhash Ghai to cast her in their respective films Andaaz and Aitraaz.

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Anil Sharma clearly stated that he was not the one who made Priyanka Chopra a star, but he did offer her support when she needed it. "I don’t have any hand in her success. She is successful because she is very talented and when you are this good, God sometimes brings people in your life who give you a push. And I think I can be one of those people," Anil Sharma said.

Revealing if Priyanka Chopra is still in touch with him, Anil Sharma said, "She has stayed in touch with me. If she sees me in a crowd of 100 people, she comes to meet me. We have a good relationship. I also shared a good bond with her late father."

Back in December, Anil Sharma, during a chat with Siddharth Kannan for his podcast, spoke about Priyanka Chopra's botched nose surgery. "Toh usme us bichari ka koi dosh nhi tha (In all this, there was no fault of her). At that time, I had already given her a token of Rs 5 lakh (for The Hero: The Love Story of a Spy). She came with the cheque. She said I have been fired and now I am moving back to Bareilly. They said they were waiting to give my money back. I said you keep the money and I scolded her a bit. She then told me what actually happened with her nose," he said.

Anil Sharma also revealed that Priyanka Chopra was ready to move to Bareilly and quit Bollywood, but he stopped her from leaving. "She said my father is already back in Bareilly and has rejoined his duty in the army. Her mother said she will also resume her practice. They thought it would take some time for Priyanka to heal, so they would come back after a year or so. They were paying so much rent here, and they were regular people, not like Ambanis. I told them to stop," he said.

READ | 'Its like an explosion...': Akshay Kumar's former girlfriend BREAKS silence on their relationship, says 'ho jata hai ishq', her name is...