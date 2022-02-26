‘To many more sunsets together’: Mira Rajput drops mushy photos with husband Shahid Kapoor

Yesterday was Shahid Kapoor's birthday, and greetings from all around the world poured in. Everyone's eyes are on Shahid's wife Mira Rajput's wish, which is one of the most special one. Mira had rushed to Instagram earlier in the day to share a photo of the Jersey star and wish him a happy birthday. The actress's celebrity wife has once again taken to Instagram to share some mushy photos of herself with the actor.

Mira Rajput posted a couple of sweet photos with her husband Shahid Kapoor on Instagram. Shahid is holding her from the waist in the first photo, where she is wearing a black off-shoulder dress with floral print. Mira has a wide smile on her face and is holding her hair. She looks lovely with a large golden hoop earring. Shahid, on the other hand, is dressed casually in a white tee with a denim top over it. He, too, looks warmly at his wife. The cute couple poses together in the next photo as well, this time against the backdrop of the setting sun.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput appeared to have had a small celebration at their home yesterday. Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, and Sidharth Malhotra, as well as Kiara Advani, were sighted outside Shahid's home.

On the work front, he will be seen next in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. On April 14, ‘Baisakhi’, the film will be released. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner, which has yet to be given a title. He'll also appear alongside Raashii Khanna in Raj And DK's online series.