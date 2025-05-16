In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his relationship with the show’s producer, Asit Kumar Modi, and also shared how he landed the role of Chalu Pandey in the first place.

The television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to enjoy immense popularity among viewers. Characters like Jethalal, Babita ji, Iyer, and Bhide are especially loved by the audience. However, there’s one more character who never fails to make people laugh, Chalu Pandey. The role of Chalu Pandey is played by actor Daya Shankar.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his relationship with the show’s producer, Asit Kumar Modi, and also shared how he landed the role of Chalu Pandey in the first place.

How did Chalu Pandey join Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Before getting the role of Chalu Pandey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actor Daya Shankar was already associated with the show. In a conversation with ETimes, he shared, “I wasn’t a part of the creative team, I was just helping a friend. Asit (Modi) and I have known each other for a long time. I used to share ideas with him — sometimes he would use them, sometimes he wouldn’t. Back then, I was working on the show Shanidev. Whenever I had free time, I gave some inputs for Taarak Mehta.”

Talking about how the role of Chalu Pandey came to him, Daya Shankar added, “One day, Asit told me about a new character — Inspector Chalu Pandey — and offered me the role. I wasn’t sure at first. But he told me it would be something fresh for me, so I agreed.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began in 2008 and features actors like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Tanuj Mahashabde, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Nitish Bhaluni. The show airs on Sony SAB and is also available on Sony LIV.