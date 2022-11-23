TKSS star Vikalp Mehta stuns Tabu, Nora with Akshay Kumar's mimicry, netizens say 'cast him in Hera Pheri 3'

Vikalp Mehta as Akshay Kumar

If actors are known as talents, mimicry artists should be called superior talents. It is not easy to impersonate someone, and if does it perfectly, then you should appreciate the artist's hard work and perseverance of mimicry artist. If Chandni Bhabhda does perfect Alia Bhatt's impression, Vikalp Mehta is Akshay Kumar 2.0.

Yes, the professional actor, host and comedian have found a new fanbase for himself, as he has impressed the guests on The Kapil Sharma Show, with the perfect Ram Setu star impression. Guests like Nora Fatehi, Tabu, and Ajay Devgn were stunned and astonished to hear the voice tone of Kumar. Recently, while Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi were promoting An Action Hero, Nora get shocked after seeing Vikalp's act. She went on to say "Mera dimaag kharaab ho gaya."

Even Tabu got stunned when Vikalp conducted a Hera Pheri-inspired stint before her and team Drishyam 2.

Vikalp has certainly impressed the masses, and now they think that Vikalp can easily replace Kumar in Hera Pheri 3. A user wrote, "Bhai Hera pheri 3 main tumhe cast Krna chahiye." Another user wrote, "Hera pheri 3 me isse lelo." One of the user wrote, "amse kam is wale akshay ko lelo hera pheri 3 me." A netizen wrote, "Hera pheri 3 me aap bhi karlo bhai akhshay kumar ki jageh." One of the users wrote that rather than Kartik Aaryan, he should join Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, "Kartik ko chordo tum jao hera pheri me hurry up."

Recently, Suniel Shetty open up about convincing Akshay to join Hera Pheri 3. While interacting with DNA, Suniel shared what will he do if Kumar disowns his suggestions. "Shyam is an iconic character, why would I not want to do the film? The idea is that it should all happen together. But, as I said, it needs to be seen. How they are going to adapt, and what they are going to do." Suniel further added that he has started working again, and he doesn't want to let go of an iconic character like Shyam. "I am working now, and I want to continue working. If there are iconic characters, one would want to work, as it worked previously. Let's see," the actor added.