Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

TKSS star Vikalp Mehta stuns Tabu, Nora with Akshay Kumar's mimicry, netizens say 'cast him in Hera Pheri 3'

The makers of Hera Pheri 3 should see Vikalp Mehta's videos. He might be a worthy competitor to Kumar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

TKSS star Vikalp Mehta stuns Tabu, Nora with Akshay Kumar's mimicry, netizens say 'cast him in Hera Pheri 3'
Vikalp Mehta as Akshay Kumar

If actors are known as talents, mimicry artists should be called superior talents. It is not easy to impersonate someone, and if does it perfectly, then you should appreciate the artist's hard work and perseverance of mimicry artist. If Chandni Bhabhda does perfect Alia Bhatt's impression, Vikalp Mehta is Akshay Kumar 2.0. 

Yes, the professional actor, host and comedian have found a new fanbase for himself, as he has impressed the guests on The Kapil Sharma Show, with the perfect Ram Setu star impression. Guests like Nora Fatehi, Tabu, and Ajay Devgn were stunned and astonished to hear the voice tone of Kumar. Recently, while Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi were promoting An Action Hero, Nora get shocked after seeing Vikalp's act. She went on to say "Mera dimaag kharaab ho gaya." 

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikalp Mehta (@vikalp_mehta)

Even Tabu got stunned when Vikalp conducted a Hera Pheri-inspired stint before her and team Drishyam 2. 

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikalp Mehta (@vikalp_mehta)

Vikalp has certainly impressed the masses, and now they think that Vikalp can easily replace Kumar in Hera Pheri 3. A user wrote, "Bhai Hera pheri 3 main tumhe cast Krna chahiye." Another user wrote, "Hera pheri 3 me isse lelo." One of the user wrote, "amse kam is wale akshay ko lelo hera pheri 3 me." A netizen wrote, "Hera pheri 3 me aap bhi karlo bhai akhshay kumar ki jageh." One of the users wrote that rather than Kartik Aaryan, he should join Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, "Kartik ko chordo tum jao hera pheri me hurry up." 

READ: Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan joins Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty starrer comedy franchise, confirms Paresh Rawal

Recently, Suniel Shetty open up about convincing Akshay to join Hera Pheri 3. While interacting with DNA, Suniel shared what will he do if Kumar disowns his suggestions. "Shyam is an iconic character, why would I not want to do the film? The idea is that it should all happen together. But, as I said, it needs to be seen. How they are going to adapt, and what they are going to do." Suniel further added that he has started working again, and he doesn't want to let go of an iconic character like Shyam. "I am working now, and I want to continue working. If there are iconic characters, one would want to work, as it worked previously. Let's see," the actor added. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.