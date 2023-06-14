Titli Udi fame singer Sharda Rajan Iyenger passes away at 86

A photo of Sharda Rajan Iyengar

Bollywood's renowned singer, Sharda Rajan Iyengar, passed away on Wednesday, June 14. Sharda was among the most popular names in the music industry in the 60s and 70s. The veteran singer was 86 years old. Born on October 25, 1937, Sharda hails from Tamil Nadu's Brahmin family. The singer passed away due to cancer.

In 1971, Sharda won Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer for the popular cabaret song, Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki from Jahan Pyar Miley (1970).

When Raj Kapoor gave Sharda her biggest break

Bollywood's ultimate showman, Raj Kapoor once spotted Sharda performing at a function in Tehran, Iran. After getting impressed by her vocals, Raj offered Sharda to sing a song in the movie Suraj (1966). The song Titli Udi became a superhit, and it's considered one of the highlights of her career.

Over the years, Sharda collaborated with celebrated singers and music composers including Shakar Jaikishen, Mohammad Rafi, Mukesh, Yesudas, Kishore Kumar, and Asha Bhosle, to name a few. Reportedly, Sharda was the first female Indian singer to release her solo album Sizzlers (1971). Apart from Hindi, Sharda has also contributed to regional cinema and sung songs in Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu and English. Sharda has even composed Mirza Ghalib's ghazals in her album Andaaz-e-Bayan Aur, released in 2007.



