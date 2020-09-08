Tisca Chopra condems 'medieval' treatment of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Actor Tisca Chopra has slammed the "medieval" treatment meted out to Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea was accused in July by Sushant's family for abetting the actor's suicide. The actress is being questioned by the three federal agencies namely the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB).

In an Instagram post, Tisca wrote, "It pained me to see that we have lost all restraint, all decency and patience to let the law take its course #InnocentUntilProvenGuilty #SSRDeathCase #LetTheTruthEmerge."

See her post here.

Releasing a statement about the same, Tisca said, "I am not a fan of Rhea Chakraborty, in fact, I didn't know about her before the SSR death case... But what we are doing is medieval and just so wrong.. If by some chance she is innocent, just think if.. then we will burn in the hell of our own conscience if we have one.."

Apart from Tisca, actresses such as Shibani Dandekar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu, and others have all called out the vilification of Rhea in Sushant's death case.

Rhea is currently being questioned by the NCB in a drug case linked to the actor's death. It was reported on Tuesday that a case has been registered against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi hospital, and others under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai.

The FIR was filed by Rhea Chakraborty before Mumbai Police requesting that an FIR be registered against them under IPC, NDPS Act, and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. In the complaint, Rhea has also accused Priyanka of molesting her. She wrote, "Priyanka Singh started touching to my body with unusual behaviour and then she started molesting me and started demanding sexual relationship."