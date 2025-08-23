Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Tired of proving I’m alive': Raza Murad falls victim to death hoax, files police complaint

Raza Murad, known for his deep voice and strong screen presence, has been part of the film industry for over 50 years, acting in movies like Prem Rog, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Khudgarz, Mohra, and Padmaavat.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 07:55 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Tired of proving I’m alive': Raza Murad falls victim to death hoax, files police complaint
Image credit: Instagram
Actor Raza Murad has taken legal action after a fake post on social media claimed he had died. The post even mentioned his date of birth and a false “date of death.”

Talking to ANI, the veteran actor said, “There are some people who, for reasons I don’t understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences. They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me. They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter.”

The rumour spread quickly, forcing Murad to constantly reassure people he was alive. “My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive. This false news has spread everywhere. I am getting calls and messages from across the world. People are even sending me copies of the post,” he shared.

Calling the person behind the hoax “small-minded,” Murad said, “Whoever has done this must have a very bad mentality. He appears to be a very small person, someone who has never accomplished anything significant in his life. That is why he enjoys doing such cheap things.”

Police at Amboli station have accepted his complaint and promised action. “They have accepted my complaint and are filing an FIR. They assured me that they will get to the bottom of this and catch the person responsible. Legal action will be taken against him,” Murad added.

The actor also appealed for stricter laws against such rumours. “This should stop now. It is not only about me. Celebrities are often declared dead while they are still alive. This is wrong, and whoever does this should be punished.”

Murad, known for his deep voice and strong screen presence, has been part of the film industry for over 50 years, acting in movies like Prem Rog, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Khudgarz, Mohra, and Padmaavat.

