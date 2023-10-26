Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Made in Rs 15 crore, this film beat RRR, Jawan, Baahubali, KGF at the box office; starred 15-year-old in lead

A film with a Rs 15-crore budget and no star in the lead role managed to beat heavyweights like KGF, Baahubali, and RRR at the box office. Here's how:

DNA Web Team

Oct 27, 2023

If one asks a layman to name some of the most successful Indian films of all times, names like Baahubali, Pathaan, Jawan, RRR, and KGF will come to mind. These films have all grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and rank among the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Another common thing among these films is that they were all mega-budget, big-scale action adventures. And yet, one film managed to beat them all at the overseas box office. Surprisingly, that film featured no star and was a slice-of-life coming-of-age drama.

The Rs 15-crore budget film that earned Rs 800 crore overseas

The 2017 Advait Chandan film Secret Superstar is among the most profitable Indian films ever made. The film, which was produced by Aamir Khan, featured the actor in a cameo. However, it’s lead star was 15-year-old Zaira Wasim. The film earned just over Rs 50 crore domestically, becoming a sucess. But it was its amazing run overseas, particularly in China, which broke records. Secret Superstar earned $140 million (Rs 800 crore) overseas, the second-highest for any Indian film, behind only Dangal. The figure is more than Baahubali 2 ($59 million), Jawan ($46 million), RRR ($45 million), and way ahead of KGF 2 ($27 million).

Secret Superstar’s unbelievable run at the box office

Courtesy its stupendous run in China, Secret Superstar grossed Rs 912 crore worldwide. Till date, it is among the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Every other film in the list has a budget at least 10 times as much as this film’s. In addition, Secret Superstar did so without a star in the lead role. Granted that Aamir’s popularity did help the film but it was sustained by its content. Secret Superstar’s global box office haul is still higher than some mega hits like PK, 3 Idiots, Chennai Express, Sultan, and Dhoom 3 to name a few.

