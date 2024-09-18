Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch Video: Man risks life to take selfie with toy train, what happens next might leave you shocked

This low-budget film with no superstar is highest-grossing Hindi film ever; beat Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal

Echoes of 1996: Are pager bomb tactics back in Israel-Hezbollah war?

Actress who rejected Rs 600-crore gift from director, defied underworld don, once rivalled Aishwarya, Kareena, now...

Watch: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie takes mic from dad Nick Jonas, sings for him at London concert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'

Watch Video: Man risks life to take selfie with toy train, what happens next might leave you shocked

Watch Video: Man risks life to take selfie with toy train, what happens next might leave you shocked

Indictment details shocking charges of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'using power' to build empire of sex trafficking, prostitution

Indictment details shocking charges of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'using power' to build empire of sex trafficking, prostitution

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

7 rarest snakes in the world 

7 rarest snakes in the world 

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स�्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'

Indictment details shocking charges of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'using power' to build empire of sex trafficking, prostitution

Indictment details shocking charges of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'using power' to build empire of sex trafficking, prostitution

This low-budget film with no superstar is highest-grossing Hindi film ever; beat Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal

This low-budget film with no superstar is highest-grossing Hindi film ever; beat Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This low-budget film with no superstar is highest-grossing Hindi film ever; beat Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal

The highest-grossing Hindi film of all time is now a low-budget film with no superstar, which beat the biggest hits of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Ranbir Kapoor

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

This low-budget film with no superstar is highest-grossing Hindi film ever; beat Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal
A still from the highest grossing Hindi film
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official X handle.

As of this week, the horror-comedy has amassed a staggering Rs 586 crore at the Indian box office, showcasing its phenomenal popularity among audiences. The film, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, continues to attract moviegoers during its fifth week.

The Rs 586-crore collection of Stree 2 is now ahead of some of the biggest Hindi films ever made, including Jawan (Rs 582 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 526 crore), Pathaan (Rs 524 crore), Animal (Rs 503 crore), and Dangal (Rs 387 crore). Among these, Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal have earned more through dubbed versions as well.

With daily collections showcasing remarkable consistency, the figures for the weekend included Rs Rs 3.60 crore on Friday, Rs 5.55 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6.85 crore on Sunday, followed by Rs 3.17 crore on Monday and Rs 2.65 crore on Tuesday.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Originally released in 2018, the first instalment, Stree, was already a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel. However, Stree 2 has managed to exceed those expectations, capturing the hearts of fans across the country. As the film gears up to potentially cross the Rs 600 crore milestone, the excitement surrounding Stree 2 continues to build.

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

With inputs from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Mukesh Ambani's brother, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, who left his business to join Reliance, he is...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's brother, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, who left his business to join Reliance, he is...

Viral Honey Deuce cocktail at US open generates over Rs 100 crore in sales this year, per glass price is Rs..

Viral Honey Deuce cocktail at US open generates over Rs 100 crore in sales this year, per glass price is Rs..

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Things you must do after Chandra Grahan ends

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Things you must do after Chandra Grahan ends

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

Viral video: This Neeraj Chopra fan clicks picture with him, asks for his number, watch his reaction

Viral video: This Neeraj Chopra fan clicks picture with him, asks for his number, watch his reaction

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement