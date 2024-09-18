This low-budget film with no superstar is highest-grossing Hindi film ever; beat Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal

The highest-grossing Hindi film of all time is now a low-budget film with no superstar, which beat the biggest hits of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Ranbir Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official X handle.

As of this week, the horror-comedy has amassed a staggering Rs 586 crore at the Indian box office, showcasing its phenomenal popularity among audiences. The film, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, continues to attract moviegoers during its fifth week.

The Rs 586-crore collection of Stree 2 is now ahead of some of the biggest Hindi films ever made, including Jawan (Rs 582 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 526 crore), Pathaan (Rs 524 crore), Animal (Rs 503 crore), and Dangal (Rs 387 crore). Among these, Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal have earned more through dubbed versions as well.

With daily collections showcasing remarkable consistency, the figures for the weekend included Rs Rs 3.60 crore on Friday, Rs 5.55 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6.85 crore on Sunday, followed by Rs 3.17 crore on Monday and Rs 2.65 crore on Tuesday.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Originally released in 2018, the first instalment, Stree, was already a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel. However, Stree 2 has managed to exceed those expectations, capturing the hearts of fans across the country. As the film gears up to potentially cross the Rs 600 crore milestone, the excitement surrounding Stree 2 continues to build.

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

With inputs from ANI

