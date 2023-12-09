Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

Tinu Suresh Desai, who recently directed Akshay Kumar's survival thriller Mission Raniganj, has shared his thoughts about directing the biopic of Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero, rat hole miner Munna Qureshi.

Who is Munna Qureshi?

Munna Qureshi is a 29-year-old rat-hole miner working in a Delhi company -- an engineering services company that clears sewer and water lines. He was one of the dozens of rat-hole miners who were brought to Uttarakhand for the rescue operation in the Silkyara tunnel. He was the first one to reach the workers and has been hailed as the hero of the operation.

Tinu Suresh Desai about adapting Munna's bravery to the big screen

While speaking to DNA, Tinu agreed that Munna's heroic act deserved to be narrated on the big screen and expressed his wish to make a film on him and the tunnel rescue operation. "At present, we should be happy that the 41 miners got rescued, and frankly speaking I haven't given a thought about making a film on this, but I'm sure others might be thinking of adapting it. If someone is making a film on him and the operation, it is very good, and if I get the opportunity to make it, I will call myself fortunate to direct a movie about heroes who put their lives at stake to save someone who doesn't even know them."

About Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar's survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue may have underperformed at the box office. But the movie did garner critical praise. Mission Raniganj was based on the life of the unsung hero, Rescue engineer late Jaswinder SIngh Gill (played by Akshay Kumar). Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kisen, and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. Tinu has also directed Akshay Kumar in Rustom.