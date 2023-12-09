Headlines

BCCI secretary Jay Shah provides major update on Hardik Pandya's potential return to Team India

Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

WPL 2024 auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

Rashmika Mandanna says her Animal character Geetanjali is like most women: ‘I remember my director telling me…’

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Durban

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BCCI secretary Jay Shah provides major update on Hardik Pandya's potential return to Team India

Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

WPL 2024 auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

Most expensive buys in WPL auction history

Education qualification of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, other cast of The Archies

WPL Auction 2024: Players who were sold for Rs 1+ crore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Rashmika Mandanna says her Animal character Geetanjali is like most women: ‘I remember my director telling me…’

Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

Tinu Suresh Desai, who recently directed Akshay Kumar's survival thriller Mission Raniganj, has shared his thoughts about directing the biopic of Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero, rat hole miner Munna Qureshi.

article-main
Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After directing Akshay Kumar in the survival thriller Mission Raniganj, Tinu Suresh Desai expressed his wish to make a movie about rat-hole miner, Munna Qureshi. For the unversed, Munna is hailed as the hero of the Uttrakhand tunnel rescue operation. 

Who is Munna Qureshi? 

Munna Qureshi is a 29-year-old rat-hole miner working in a Delhi company -- an engineering services company that clears sewer and water lines. He was one of the dozens of rat-hole miners who were brought to Uttarakhand for the rescue operation in the Silkyara tunnel. He was the first one to reach the workers and has been hailed as the hero of the operation. 

Tinu Suresh Desai about adapting Munna's bravery to the big screen 

While speaking to DNA, Tinu agreed that Munna's heroic act deserved to be narrated on the big screen and expressed his wish to make a film on him and the tunnel rescue operation. "At present, we should be happy that the 41 miners got rescued, and frankly speaking I haven't given a thought about making a film on this, but I'm sure others might be thinking of adapting it. If someone is making a film on him and the operation, it is very good, and if I get the opportunity to make it, I will call myself fortunate to direct a movie about heroes who put their lives at stake to save someone who doesn't even know them." 

About Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar's survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue may have underperformed at the box office. But the movie did garner critical praise. Mission Raniganj was based on the life of the unsung hero, Rescue engineer late Jaswinder SIngh Gill (played by Akshay Kumar). Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kisen, and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. Tinu has also directed Akshay Kumar in Rustom.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, overall AQI at 374

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, way richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aditya Chopra, KJo, Bachchans

'What right does he have to humiliate PM like this': What Pranab Mukherjee told his daughter about Rahul Gandhi

Viral! Himanshi Khurana shares screenshot of her breakup chat with Asim Riaz: 'I was quiet for a reason'

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE