Tinnu Anand makes FIRST big statement after suffering 5 rib fractures and punctured lung, shares health update

Tinnu Anand was recently admitted to a hospital after one of his broken ribs disintegrated and punctured his lungs, following which the actor was in a lot of pain and even had difficulty moving.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Tinu Anand, who was discharged after suffering 5 rib fractures and a punctured lung, has shared an update on his health. As IANS reported, the actor confirmed that he is recovering well after suffering fractured ribs. He revealed that he is feeling better now and that his health is gradually improving. He also expressed hope about returning to work soon, adding that he will probably resume shooting from next month.

What happened to Tinnu Anand?

The actor was recently admitted to a hospital in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. One of his broken ribs disintegrated and punctured his lungs, following which the actor was in a lot of pain and even had difficulty moving.

Who is Tinnu Anand?

Tinu Anand is the son of veteran Hindi film writer Inder Raj Anand. His filmmaking journey took a significant turn when he moved to Kolkata and trained under legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray for approximately five years, assisting him on films including Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and Pratidwandi.

Tinnu Anand's directorial work

He subsequently directed Amitabh Bachchan in Kaalia, Shahenshah and Main Azaad Hoon. As an actor, he is known for his performances in Pushpak, Agneepath, in which he shared the screen with Big B, Damini, Bombay and Ghajini. His appearance as a memorable supporting character in 'Dabangg' further introduced him to younger audiences.

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His upcoming projects reportedly include Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, in which he is expected to reprise his role as Gaikwad Baba from the first instalment starring Prabhas. He also has Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak in the pipeline. The film is directed by M. Padmakumar, and is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026. Suryaa will be clashing with Esha Deol, Amit Sadh's actioner Pratap, and Jackie Shroff Sharad Kelkar's Kaali Kheti.