HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress started acting at 20, gave biggest hits, married man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani

Tina won the title of Femina Teen Princess India in 1975 and went on to represent her country in the Miss Teenage Intercontinental pageant.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

At the early age of 20, Tina Ambani, formerly known as Tina Munim, made her debut in the glamourous world of Bollywood. She appeared in many successful films such as Des Pardes, Baaton Baaton Mein and more. Tina garnered admiration and recognition from the beginning given her exquisite appearance and charming personality. 

She was born in 1957, in a Gujrati-speaking family, in Mumbai. She went to the Mumbai suburb of Khar's MM Pupils' Own School. Regarding her post-secondary education, she attended the London-based Institute of Interior Design to study interior design. She married Anil Ambani in 1991, who was once India's richest person with a $48 billion net worth in 2008 and later went bankrupt. He was richer than Mukesh Ambani back then. They have two sons, Anmol and Anshul.

Tina became famous at a very young age. She won the title of Femina Teen Princess India in 1975 and went on to represent her country in the Miss Teenage Intercontinental pageant. But after her marriage, Tina mainly left the film business and decided to devote more of her time to her family and other pursuits. 

She is connected to a number of social and cultural groups and has participated in a variety of charitable endeavours. She is a chairperson at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute.

Several people have appreciated her work at the Reliance Group, her efforts to support artists and art through the Harmony Art Foundation, and her philanthropic spirit.

She actively participated in a number of roles inside the Reliance Group after getting married. She had a strong interest in textile and furniture design, research, and development for the family business. She founded the Harmony Art Foundation in 1995 as a result of her artistic talent and love of the visual arts.

In addition, Tina Ambani gained notoriety for her multiple film collaborations with star Rajesh Khanna. Together, they starred in films including Alag Alag, Bewafai, and Souten. There were rumours circulating at the time regarding Tina Ambani and Rajesh Khanna having a romantic relationship but those rumours, however, were never verified, and both of them remained good friends and professional in the work environment.

