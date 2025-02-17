Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja has shared how her father asked her to lose weight when she was a teenager.

Govinda'a daughter Tina Ahuja has often shared that how the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor was very particular about her weight during her teens. In a recent interview, Tina shared that her father always told her that one should become fit and look good, and how an invite for Shilpa Shetty for an event opened her eyes about her own weight.

Talking to the famous podcaster Kamiya Jani on her YouTube channel Curly Tales, Tina shared, "My father (Govinda) was always like, ‘Tum fit raha karo, ache lagne chahiye, mote unhealthy acha nahi lagta.' I never had any problem or anything. After my accident in Jaipur, I gained weight. I couldn’t workout for a year after that. I used to think I was fit."

"The biggest eye opener was thanks to Shilpa Shetty Ji, she invited me for a screening. I had just come from London after a holiday and I walked in thinking I am a fairy. Then, I saw a tag on Instagram and I felt, 'Oh, I have become so fat.' I went from UK4 to UK12 and I didn’t even realise it. I was not even working out and eating a lot. I can now write a book on how to lose weight, taking one day at a time. I know all the healthy tricks and tips now", she added.

Sharing her diet routine, Tina concluded, "I have done every type of dieting. I always had a nutritionist since my teens. I remember going from this aalo ka parantha diet to only having 600-700 calories in a day, which I don’t recommend to anyone. I only used to have black coffee, wear dhoti pants, it was a boho phase of my life with those red lips. But now, I have come to a point where I want to eat very good food – I eat berries, have smoothies, workout, green juices, nuts, and I sleep very well now."

Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which bombed at the box office.