Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Tin foil from kitchen...': Aishwarya Rai's oversized cape and hood on Cannes red carpet divides netizens

Aishwarya made a striking debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, but her oversized metallic cape left garnered mixed reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 12:17 AM IST

'Tin foil from kitchen...': Aishwarya Rai's oversized cape and hood on Cannes red carpet divides netizens
A still of Aishwarya Rai on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival

On May 18, Thursday, actress Aishwarya Rai made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, and she left her fans and netizens stunned with her first look of a shimmery green kaftan gown with enormous heels. A few hours later, Aishwarya walked the red carpet of the prestigious film festival, wearing an oversized metallic cape and gown. 

The photos of Rai on the Cannes red carpet went viral instantly, and that's when the netizens got divided. On one side, a certain section of netizen is hailing Aishwarya as the queen of Cannes. On the other side, another section of internet users is mocking her OOTD.

Here's Aishwarya Rai's latest look from Cannes Film Festival

The photos of Aishwarya have met with mixed responses, and a few internet users are even trolling the actress. An internet user wrote, "Last minute fashion from mom, bringing Tin foil from the kitchen." Another internet user wrote, "Garmi mein kambal, bad idea." A netizen asked, "What kind of b******t is this?' Another netizen wrote, "Hey @elonmusk here is a design idea for your next space shuttle." One of the netizens wrote, "Is she auditioning for a Star Wars role?"

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan Part Two. Speaking about Cannes 2023, Indian celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Guneet Monga, Vijay Varma, and Esha Gupta among others are currently attending the Cannes Film Festival in France. The 76th Cannes Film Festival will run from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 27 in Cannes at the French Riviera, France. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.