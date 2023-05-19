'Tin foil from kitchen...': Aishwarya Rai's oversized cape and hood on Cannes red carpet divides netizens

A still of Aishwarya Rai on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival

On May 18, Thursday, actress Aishwarya Rai made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, and she left her fans and netizens stunned with her first look of a shimmery green kaftan gown with enormous heels. A few hours later, Aishwarya walked the red carpet of the prestigious film festival, wearing an oversized metallic cape and gown.

The photos of Rai on the Cannes red carpet went viral instantly, and that's when the netizens got divided. On one side, a certain section of netizen is hailing Aishwarya as the queen of Cannes. On the other side, another section of internet users is mocking her OOTD.

Here's Aishwarya Rai's latest look from Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/QDN8pswCB8 — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 18, 2023

The photos of Aishwarya have met with mixed responses, and a few internet users are even trolling the actress. An internet user wrote, "Last minute fashion from mom, bringing Tin foil from the kitchen." Another internet user wrote, "Garmi mein kambal, bad idea." A netizen asked, "What kind of b******t is this?' Another netizen wrote, "Hey @elonmusk here is a design idea for your next space shuttle." One of the netizens wrote, "Is she auditioning for a Star Wars role?"

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan Part Two. Speaking about Cannes 2023, Indian celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Guneet Monga, Vijay Varma, and Esha Gupta among others are currently attending the Cannes Film Festival in France. The 76th Cannes Film Festival will run from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 27 in Cannes at the French Riviera, France.