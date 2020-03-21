'Time to do corona ka punchnama': PM Modi shares Kartik Aaryan's rant video to raise awareness about virus

Actor Kartik Aaryan's monologue on social distancing and fighting coronavirus went viral instantly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the video and called it 'Corona ka Punchnama'. For the uninitiated, Kartik gained fame over his movie 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' monologue.

PM Modi shared 'young actors' Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan's appeal for Janta Curfew alongside the video rant by Kartik Aaryan. Posting the same, PM Modi tweeted, "The young actors have something to say.. Its time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'! #IndiaFightsCorona."

See his tweet here:

Sharing the video, Kartik had written, "#CoronaStopKaroNa My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet." The same has been emphasized by PM Modi in his addressal to the nation. 'Janta curfew' was basically the need for social distancing.

The Janta curfew takes place on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 7 am to 9 pm. Apart from the curfew, the public is expected to clap for the doctors, nurses and every social worker who is helping in treatment of coronavirus.