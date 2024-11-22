Speaking about what inspired his character Arjun in I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan recalled a candid conversation during the film's shoot. "We were in the outskirts of Los Angeles, where we shot a part of the film, and he told me, ‘It’s not a very happy marriage, but it’s a marriage.'"

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are going through a tough time personally amid rumours of their divorce and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. Both the actors have chosen not to comment on the ongoing media speculations and have been carrying on with their lives. Abhishek Bachchan is especially busy as his film I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is released in theatres today. Amid this, Abhishek Bachchan's new interview is going viral with Shoojit Sircar where he spoke about his character Arjun and how humour has been his defense mechanism while preparing for the role. One particular instance which has caught fans' attention is Abhishek Bachchan comparing cancer to marriage.

Speaking about what inspired his character Arjun in I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan recalled a candid conversation during the film's shoot. "We were in the outskirts of Los Angeles, where we shot a part of the film, and he told me, ‘It’s not a very happy marriage, but it’s a marriage.’ And I found that’s such a nice way of thinking about cancer. I said, ‘Why do you say that?’ And he said, ‘Till death do us apart.’ I found that so amazing. You’re married till death do you apart. Why would you not want to delve deeper into a character like this?"

Shoojit Sircar, surprised by Abhishek Bachchan's sharp sense of humour, shared how Abhishek Bachchan's personality reverberated with the role in the film.

Explaining his sentiment, Abhishek Bachchan then said, “We’re both very facetious. Being facetious is when you try and make light of a very serious situation. But a lot of the time, somebody who is being facetious is doing so because that’s their defense mechanism. Life is what it is. You realise very quickly that you don’t have the ability or the power to change too much about it. You have to learn to just cope with it. There’s a famous saying, ‘You can’t run from the wind, you just have to trim your sails and carry on.’"

