Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India’s retail king Radhakishan Damani’s lesser-known brother, his net worth is Rs 65000 crore, one of richest…

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

IPL 2024: Major setback for CSK as star player likely to miss SRH clash due to...

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MHA cancels FCRA registration of five NGOs for violation of laws

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India’s retail king Radhakishan Damani’s lesser-known brother, his net worth is Rs 65000 crore, one of richest…

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Drinks that help increase stamina

Benefits of using rice water for skin, hair

8 dishes to prepare during navratri 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

This blockbuster went Rs 30 crore over budget, director fainted on sets, had no buyers, Aamir Khan hated film, earned...

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

With Tilasmi Bahein, Sonakshi Sinha has been introduced as Fareedan, and netizens can't get enough of enjoying her one-take dance performance in Heeramandi's second song.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 03:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Sonakshi Sinha in Heeramandi (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is now out with its second song titled Tilasmi Bahein. Composed by the director-creator himself, the song features Sonakshi Sinha in her 'most ethereal avatar' yet. The song, composed by the maestro Bhansali himself and sung by the enchanting Sharmistha Chatterjee, promises to be a visual and auditory treat for fans. In the mesmerizing music video, Sinha's portrayal of the courtesan Fareedan is nothing short of captivating. Dressed in a resplendent beige sequin sari, Sinha exudes allure and charisma as she mesmerizes viewers with her intoxicating dance, filmed in one continuous take.

The song offers a tantalizing glimpse into the lavish and mysterious world of Heeramandi, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating more. 'Tilasmi Bahein' is the second song to be released from the series, following the success of the first song, 'Sakal Ban.' With each release, Bhansali continues to impress audiences with his meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Here's the song Tilasmi Bahein

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

As soon as the song was released, netizens went gaga over Sonakshi's one-take performance. An internet user wrote, "That's what we wanted from Sonakshi Sinha to be bold and sultry." Another internet user wrote, "Yea yeaaa that’s right… nailed it." One of the internet users wrote, "Can’t get enough of you @aslisona."  

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthral audiences worldwide. 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is all set to dazzle audiences as it makes its grand premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1, 2024.

The series which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, will also star veteran actor Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Silence 2: ACP Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai race against time to solve 'twisted murder mystery' after shootout at bar

What is saree cancer and why it occurs? Know how to prevent it

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer talk about verbal spats, say 'opening batsman toh...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Citadel: Honey Bunny's action is ‘very different’ from what audience has seen

Amid tech layoffs, which industries are recession-proof in 2024?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement