Tiku Weds Sheru Twitter review: Kangana Ranaut film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur divides netizens

While some viewers are calling Tiku Wed Sheru a 'beautiful film', others have already named it 'the worst film of 2023'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the titular roles of Shiraz 'Sheru' Khan and Tasleem 'Tiku' Khan respectively, the romantic drama Tiku Weds Sheru has been a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video and started streaming on the OTT platform on Thursday, June 22 night, a few hours ahead of its scheduled premiere on Friday.

The film is Kangana Ranaut's first production under her banner Manikarnika Films and is helmed by Sai Kabir, who previously directed the Panga actress in the crime comedy Revolver Rani in 2014. The film has divided viewers with some of them calling it "a beautiful film", while some are referring to it as "the worst film of 2023".

One Twitter user wrote, "Worst film of 2023 - #TikuWedsSheru. Making this film was the biggest mistake of Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Avneet Kaur. On par with Nawazuddin's another crap #Ghoomketu", while another tweeted, "#TikuWedsSheru was a tiring watch indeed, it has no romance nor satire. #TikuWedsSheruOnPrime is an absolute blunder!".

"What a beautiful film! Incredibly captivating from start to finish. #TikuWedsSheru is an insightful look at the lives of those who come to the city with big dreams but end up finding something more meaningful. Nawazuddin shines and Avneet couldn’t have asked for a better debut", read another tweet.

Here are social media reactions to Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru also features Zakir Hussain, Vipin Sharma, and Mukesh S Bhatt in key supporting roles. The film was initially announced in 2016 with the title Divine Lovers featuring Irrfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut in the leads. But the director Sai Kabir fell sick for a few years and when he went back to Ranaut, she decided to revive the project with a new cast.

