‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ star Avneet Kaur buys Range Rover worth Rs 80 lakh - See VIRAL photos

Avneet Kaur, an actor, recently purchased a luxury Range Rover and uploaded photos of her and her family posing with it on social media. She also posted a video of herself and her father cutting a cake. While the actual amount she spent is unknown, a Range Rover Velar in India starts at 83 lakh rupees (ex-showroom)

“This is my year of dreams coming true. #2022 #bucketlist #anotherone #blessed,” Avneet wrote as she posted the photos on Instagram.

Avneet, 20, first appeared on ‘Dance India Dance Li'l Masters’ as a contender. Chandra Nandini and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga are two of her most well-known television series. With Tiku Weds Sheru, she is preparing to make her Bollywood debut in a leading role.

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films is producing 'Tiku Weds Sheru,' which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Previously, she praised Avneet and wrote on Instagram Stories, “@avneetkaur13 you are here because of your hard work and talent… happy to find you, would love to see you as a top actress someday.”

Avneet recently uploaded a video compilation of her journey and tribulations over the last three years. Sharing the video clip on Instagram on Wednesday, Avneet Kaur wrote, "Ae dil ek din ka yeh kissa nahi (It's not a story of one day) #2010 to #2021 #tikuwedssheru." In the video, a teary-eyed Avneet recalled people telling her, "Aap picture nahi aap TV show karti hai (You don't do movies, you do television shows).

The footage also included articles written about her after 'Tiku Weds She'u began filming. It also showed a tearful Avneet when she was a child competing in the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance Li'l Masters’.