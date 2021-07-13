Headlines

‘Tiku Weds Sheru': THIS Bollywood actor will play lead in Kangana Ranaut's maiden digital project

With 'Tiku Weds Sheru’, Kangana Ranaut will be entering into web space as a producer.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 11:38 PM IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, revealed details about the star cast of her first digital project ‘Tiku Weds Sheru'. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to feature in Kangana’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru'. 

Announcing the news, Kangana took to Instagram and posted a picture of Nawazuddin, writing "Welcome to the team sir”. 

For the unversed, with 'Tiku Weds Sheru’, Kangana is entering into web space as a producer. In May 2021, the ‘Queen' actor had even launched the official logo of her production banner Manikarnika Films while revealing details about her new project `Tiku Weds Sheru`.

A post about Nawazuddin joining the team of `Tiku Weds Sheru` has also been posted on the official Instagram handle of Manikarnika Films.

"The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru...We are privileged to have found our lion. Filming begins soon," the post read.

Apart from 'Tiku Weds Sheru’, Nawazuddin Will also be seen sharing screen space with Neha Sharma in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. Meanwhile, Kangana has many movies in her kitty including `Dhaakad’ and `Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. 'Tejas’, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' and 'Emergency' based on the life of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi are also in pipeline. 

