'Tiku Weds Sheru’ actress Avneet Kaur dances after morning coffee – WATCH

Avneet Kaur, a young artist, has a history of stealing the internet by storm with her stunning outfits and flawless Instagram photos. She's currently filming with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kangana Ranaut's 'Tiku Weds Sheru.'

Recently, the actress posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram.

Take a look-

Avneet recently uploaded a video compilation of her journey and tribulations over the last three years leading up to Tiku Weds Sheru's announcement on Instagram.

Sharing the video clip on Instagram on Wednesday, Avneet Kaur wrote, "Ae dil ek din ka yeh kissa nahi (It's not a story of one day) #2010 to #2021 #tikuwedssheru." In the video, a teary-eyed Avneet recalled people telling her, "Aap picture nahi aap TV show karti hai (You don't do movies, you do television shows).

The footage also included articles written about her after 'Tiku Weds She'u began filming. It also showed a tearful Avneet when she was a child competing in the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance Li'l Masters’.

The video showed Abhishek Bachchan, who visited the show as a guest, telling her, "Two more years (hand gesture of calling her) you come into the film industry you can do many movies." Filmmaker Farrah Khan, who was one of the judges, was also heard in the video agreeing with Abhishek.