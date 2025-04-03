Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and actor Irrfan Khan were classmates at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, where they formed a close bond that extended into their professional lives.

Tigmanshu Dhulia, who directed late actor Irrfan Khan in critically acclaimed roles in Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Haasil, and Charas, admitted that the actor's demise has left a profound impact on his creative writing for movies. Dhulia started his directorial journey in Bollywood with the film Haasil, which starred Irrfan Khan and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. The director loved to work with Irrfan as some of his biggest hits came with Irrfan in the lead role.

In conversation with ANI, Dhulia reflected on how Irrfan's absence has changed his approach to storytelling. Comparing the time before and after the actor's demise, the Shagird director admitted that he now struggles to write complex scenes, as he feels the current generation of actors may not be able to do justice to them.

When asked if Irrfan's demise has affected his creative writing, the director said, "Very much," adding, "If he is in the film, then I could spread my wings further. I could write an intricate scene knowing that it will be performed by Irfan. I could make the character, the situation more complex, which I can't now."

"It's not writer's block. You know you can write a scene, but the actors won't be able to do it." The director admitted that the passing of his friend and actor impacted his creative process a lot. "His passing away impacted my creative process, in everything. He was my friend." said Tigmanshu Dhulia.

