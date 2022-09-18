Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar reveals why he isn't directing Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Ali Abbas Zafar-Tiger 3/Instagram-File photo

Tiger 3, the third installment in the Tiger franchise headlined by Salman Khan, is one of the most awaited films next year as the action-packed entertainer is scheduled to hit theatres on April 21 coinciding with the festival of Eid, similar to other Salman's blockbusters.

While the first part Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 was directed by Kabir Khan, whose last theatrical release was the sports drama 83 based on India's maiden ODI World Cup win in 1983, the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, based on the 2014 rescue operation of Indian nurses from Iraq, was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar in 2017.

Now, the third installment in the Yash Raj Films' production is being directed by Maneesh Sharma, who has previously helmed films like Band Bajaa Baaraat and Fan for the Aditya Chopra-led company. In a recent interview, Ali Abbas Zafar recently revealed why he isn't directing Tiger 3.

Talking to PTI, the director said, "Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) is like an elder brother. When the third part of ‘Tiger’ was happening I had some engagements that I was committed to. Our timelines couldn’t match. But I think Maneesh, who is taking the franchise forward, will do justice to it. Kabir Khan, me and now Maneesh, all of us brought our individuality to the films we made. I am looking forward to ‘Tiger 3’. I think it will be very entertaining. I am happy."

Ali, who has also worked with Salman in two other blockbusters namely Sultan and Bharat, also shared that he is working on another script for his fourth collaboration with the superstar as he told the news agency, "Inshallah, Salman sir and I will come together to do a big-budget quintessential Indian entertainer. I want to do a big action film with him. It is something I am working on and I will share (the script) with him soon."



Meanwhile, Ali's last directorial Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh and based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, released on Netflix recently and has been receiving rave reviews from the critics and the audience.