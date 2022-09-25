Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar blessed with baby girl 'Alija', shares heartfelt note

Ali Abbas Zafar

Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar is elated as the filmmaker is blessed with a baby girl. Ali shared this news on his Twitter and informed his followers about Alija. Yes, the filmmaker and his wife Alicia have named their child Alija, and Zafar stated that she's the new addition to 'Aliverse.'

Ali shared a heartfelt note with the news and wrote, "Alicia and I have begun our journey with love, love which is beyond borders- race and cultures. We are fortunate that we found each other and got married. Now after almost 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with the most beautiful gift in the world. She came into our life on 24th September, 12:45 AM. Please welcome our bundle of joy Alija Zehra Zafar."

In January 2021, Ali Abbas Zafar took everyone by surprise when he introduced his wife Alicia on social media, with a beautiful photo he shared on Instagram. Along with the picture that captures Ali with Alicia, he wrote: "1,400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al-Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life."

Alicia was also seen in a song of Ali's directorial Bharat with Salman Khan and Disha Patani. In an old interview, Ali spoke about Alicia and stated, "Alicia is an Iranian based in France. In fact, she was born and brought up there. The shift was understandably not an easy decision for her at all. But I kept pursuing her because I felt that she was the only one I wanted to start a family with. I introduced her to my mother on Christmas, 2020 and the marriage took place on January 3, 2021, at my Dehradun house. It was a very private affair. My brother who stays in London could not attend due to the pandemic but we ensured that he got to witness it online."

On the work front, Ali's latest directorial was Jogi. Diljit Dosanjh's film has won appreciation from the masses and critics.