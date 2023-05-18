Search icon
'Tiger Zakhmi Hai': Salman Khan suffers minor shoulder injury on Tiger 3 set, netizens say 'strong like steel'

Salman Khan shared an update about his health and informed his fans that he's unable to lift a five-kg dumbbell.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

A still of Salman Khan from his latest social media post

Salman Khan suffered a minor shoulder injury while shooting the upcoming actioner Tiger 3. On May 18. Thursday, Salman shared a health update with a photograph of him on his social media handles. In the photo, a shirtless Salman was captured standing outdoor, facing back to the camera. On his left shoulder, he has a large Kinesiology Tape, marking an 'x', towards the middle of his back. 

Salman shared the photo with a health update, and wrote, "Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Forget all the problems of the world, try lifting a five-kilo dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai. #Tiger3."

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

As soon as the actor shared the post, several of his fans wished him speedy recovery. Kili Paul wrote, "Strong like steel." Azma Fallah wrote, "Can i be your dumbbell." Rohit Khurana wrote, "I got ur back." An internet user wrote, "Upside down cross aur phir snak attach.. yani full time." A netizen wrote, "Zakhmi Tiger se jyada khatarnak aur kuch nahi hota." 

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Fahad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The action drama stars an ensemble cast including Daggubati Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and Raghav Juyal. Speaking about Tiger 3, The upcoming actioner will be the direct sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 will be the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe franchise. Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3. The film will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.

 

