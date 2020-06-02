Tiger Shroff wants to star in 'War' sequel as background dancer to Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor

Tiger Shroff has an interesting take for the sequel to the action-thriller film which saw him face-off with Hrithik Roshan. The film also featured Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Vaani was asked about her experience of working with Tiger in War.

She directed the question to him and asked him if he enjoyed working with her. Tiger, taking to his Instagram stories said, "Hopefully both of us come back to life for the sequel and I can be a background dancer in Ghungroo 2.0 behind you and Kabir." War, which was the highest-grossing film of 2019, saw Hrithik playing Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent Kabir, one of the agency’s best. When he goes rogue, the agency calls upon Tiger's character to capture him.

At the success bash of War last year, director Siddharth Anand had said that he had planned the film to be a franchise, "It’s too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience’s reaction to the film. Now, I feel that it’s an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action."

In addition to this, Tiger had said, "There are very different styles of action, location, and get-up. It’s more on the lines of Mission: Impossible. It’s like Ethan Hunt versus James Bond and Superman vs Batman... on this battlefield. We are fighting in the air, on land. It is a visual spectacle. It is a great action entertainer."