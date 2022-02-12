Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria are pumped up for action in 'Heropanti 2' new poster

Tiger Shroff is all set to turn his debut film into a series with 'Heropanti 2.' The upcoming action-thriller is entirely different from Tiger's 2014 debut film, and prequel's lead actress Kriti Sanon has been replaced with Tara Sutaria. The actor unveiled the new poster of the film with its release date. The new poster gives us a look at their world, full of blazing guns, with Tiger and Tara's pitch-perfect swag. The actor shared the new poster on his social media with a promise. "Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid."

Check out the poster

This would be The 'War' actor first major release on Eid. Ahmed Khan's directorial is all set to dazzle the big screen from 23 April. Apart from Shroff and Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the crucial role of the antagonist. Jackie Shroff's son took to Instagram on Tuesday 4 January to share the release date of his next film 'Heropanti 2' and dropped an insanely hot picture from the sets of the film. He wrote, "Heropanti level doubled up this sched! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences! Can’t wait to share a glimpse of it! Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April, 2022."

The film's music is being composed by A. R. Rahman. 'Heropanti 2' is not the first time that Tiger and Tara have been paired up together. The actors also shared the screen space in 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019.

Apart from 'Heropanti 2', Tiger will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath' opposite Kriti Sanon. The Vikas Bahl directorial will release on December 23. While Tara Sutaria will be seen in another sequel this year, as her next release 'Ek Villain Returns' is set for theatres on 8 July. This would be the spiritual sequel of 2014's 'Ek Villain'.