Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury during 'Ganapath: Part 1' shoot

After fighting toe-to-toe with Hrithik Roshan in the 2019 blockbuster 'War,' Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned to outrun himself. The actor will soon be seen in another action-thriller 'Ganapath: Part 1,' and while indulging in high-octane action, Tiger suffered an eye injury.

Tiger posted a picture with a minor black eye injury, accepting it as a badge of honour, and posing it with style on his Instagram story. The actor posted the picture and called it, "Shit happens, Ganapath final countdown."

Check out Tiger's injury moment



Image source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

The 'Baaghi' actor is known for performing his own stunts, and even for his upcoming film, the actor has taken the mantle to perform daredevil stunts. Even before the film release, Tiger has given his fans a few glimpses about his preparation for the raw action.

Check out Tiger in combat mode

The motion poster and the glimpse of the UK schdule has already created enough buzz for the film, and it is one of the anticipated movies of 2022.

Here's a glimpse to the world of Ganapath

'Ganapath Part 1,' is an action-thriller franchise, with Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon in primary roles. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh. The first instalment of the film will release in December 2022. Apart from 'Ganapath,' Tiger will also be seen in 'Heropanti 2' on Eid 2022.