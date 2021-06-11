VIRAL: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff wears blue bikini, flaunts her toned body in hot tub

Krishna or Kishu, as she is fondly called, often breaks the internet with her bikini pictures and she done it again.

Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna might have chosen to stay away from the film industry, but she enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account. Krishna or Kishu, as she is fondly called, often breaks the internet with her bikini pictures and she done it again.

Krishna recently shared a couple of pictures, which have now gone viral, where she sizzles in a white and blue striped bikini as she flaunts her toned body. In the first photo which was shared on her Instagram story, Krishna can be seen posing next to the swimming pool with lsuh green plants in the background. She captioned the photo, “in my element,” and surely so as she raises the temperature once again.

Krishna then decided to make her fan’s weekend even better as she another photo of hers. In the second photo Krishna is enjoying herself in a jacuzzi while posing in her left profile. Her curly hair and sexual looks adds that extra oomph factor to the photo. “Happy weekend, y’all,” she captioned her photo.

The comment section was full of praises for the 28-year-old as fans wished her a happy weekend too. While many were in awe of her perfectly fit body, some even complimented her luscious hair. “Happy Weekend Kishu,” wrote once user while another commented, "Body goals.”

Some time back, Krishna was hanging amidst nature and posted photos with complete typical vibes. Wearing an olive green bikini set and posing for the camera, she captioned her post, “G’day to ya,” with a sunflower and butterfly emoji.

Apart from flaunting her curves, Krishna also makes headlines for her workout videos. Unlike her brother Tiger Shroff, she seems to have no plans to enter the entertainment world. Krishna is the proud owner of an MMA training centre in Mumbai called MMA Matrix which was launched in November 2018.