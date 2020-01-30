Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh wrap 'Baaghi 3' with six cakes!

Ankita Lokhande and director Ahmad Khan were seen at the wrap-up bash along with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh

While Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' has already released in theatres, the actress has wrapped up her next film too. Tiger Shroff, Shraddha, and Riteish Deshmukh were recently part of the wrap-up bash of their upcoming movie 'Baaghi 3'.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a photo with the team of 'Baaghi 3', including Tiger, Shraddha, Riteish and even 'Manikarnika' actress Ankita Lokhande. Ankita received fame with her Television show 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Director Ahmad Khan was also seen at the wrap-up bash of 'Baaghi 3'. Sharing the photo, the Twitter handle of Sajid Nadiadwala's team wrote, "Can’t keep calm!!! The Dream Team behind #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3 is all set to see you at the cinemas on 6th March 2020."

See the post here:

Shraddha Kapoor has reunited with Tiger Shroff for 'Baaghi 3' post-'Baaghi'. The second installment of the film featured Tiger's alleged girlfriend Disha Patani. 'Baaghi 3' also marks Shraddha's reunion with Riteish post 'Ek Villain'.