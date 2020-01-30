Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh wrap 'Baaghi 3' with six cakes!

Headlines

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Violent brawl breaks out between family and bouncer over service charge in Spectrum Mall, Noida

A look back at Ajinkya Rahane's top 3 Test knocks vs Australia | Ind vs Aus | WTC 2023 Final

Applauses, Standing Ovations & Autographs: PM Modi's Historic Address to the US Congress

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh wrap 'Baaghi 3' with six cakes!

Ankita Lokhande and director Ahmad Khan were seen at the wrap-up bash along with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 11:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' has already released in theatres, the actress has wrapped up her next film too. Tiger Shroff, Shraddha, and Riteish Deshmukh were recently part of the wrap-up bash of their upcoming movie 'Baaghi 3'.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a photo with the team of 'Baaghi 3', including Tiger, Shraddha, Riteish and even 'Manikarnika' actress Ankita Lokhande. Ankita received fame with her Television show 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Director Ahmad Khan was also seen at the wrap-up bash of 'Baaghi 3'. Sharing the photo, the Twitter handle of Sajid Nadiadwala's team wrote, "Can’t keep calm!!! The Dream Team behind #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3 is all set to see you at the cinemas on 6th March 2020."

See the post here:

Shraddha Kapoor has reunited with Tiger Shroff for 'Baaghi 3' post-'Baaghi'. The second installment of the film featured Tiger's alleged girlfriend Disha Patani. 'Baaghi 3' also marks Shraddha's reunion with Riteish post 'Ek Villain'.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE